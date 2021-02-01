Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 01 2021
30 illegal motorcycle race groups operational in Karachi: report

Monday Feb 01, 2021

 It was also revealed that the winning rider was given a prize of Rs 30,000 at the end of the race. Photo: File
  • A race was held from Super Highway to Northern Bypass last morning.
  • It was also revealed that the winning rider was given a prize of Rs 30,000 at the end of the race.
  • According to rescue officials, several riders have been killed and injured.

KARACHI: Around 30 groups are active that organise illegal motorcycle races in different areas of Karachi, sources said on Monday. 

On Sunday morning, a race was held from Super Highway to Northern Bypass. The winning rider was reportedly given a prize of Rs30,000.

Read more: Women cyclists, bikers zoom on Karachi thoroughfare to honour Asma Jahangir

People ride motorcycles while standing, lying down and in various other dangerous styles. 

According to rescue officials, several riders have been killed and injured.

