30 illegal motorcycle race groups operational in Karachi: report

Monday Feb 01, 2021
KARACHI: Around 30 groups are active that organise illegal motorcycle races in different areas of Karachi, sources said on Monday.
On Sunday morning, a race was held from Super Highway to Northern Bypass. The winning rider was reportedly given a prize of Rs30,000.
People ride motorcycles while standing, lying down and in various other dangerous styles.
According to rescue officials, several riders have been killed and injured.