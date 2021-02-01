Meghan Markle did not pay heed to Camilla's advice on dealing with online hate

Meghan Markle was told by Camilla to 'ride out of the storm' while dealing with British press

Meghan Markle was given out an important message on how to deal with hate by mother-in-law Camilla upon her joining the royal family.



Ever since the Duchess of Sussex got engaged to Prince Harry, she found herself embroiled in controversies and negative headlines from the British press.

As reported by the Mail on Sunday, the Duchess of Cornwall advised Meghan to 'ride out of the storm.'

A friend told the newspaper that Camilla "was very sensitive to Meghan and provided her with support, advising her to ride out the storm and that it would all pass – but ultimately Meghan didn't listen."

Although, the friend said, Meghan 'understood' that Camilla's words of wisdom were coming from her own experience of dealing with abuse from the tabloids, she did not pay any heed and eventually quit the royal family.