pakistan
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
PTI constitutes board for Senate tickets

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

 PTI constitutes an 11-member parliamentary board. Photo: File
  • PTI constitutes 11-member parliamentary board for award of Senate tickets
  • The panel includes senior party leaders, governors and chief ministers.
  • PPP has also invited applications for Senate tickets.

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has constituted an 11-member parliamentary board for the selection of candidates for the upcoming Senate polls, The News reported on Thursday.

The board was formed by Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan who will also head it, read the official notification issued by the party.

Read more: Govt decides to hold Senate elections in February instead of March: sources

The other members of the board include, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Governor KPK Shah Farman, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Bazdar, Chief Minister KPK Mehmood Khan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Amir Kayani.

PML-Q's Kamil Ali Agha nominated as PTI candidate

Meanwhile, the premier has nominated PML-Q's Kamil Ali Agha as the government's candidate in the upcoming Senate elections.

The prime minister has also constituted a committee, comprising Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, CM Usman Buzdar, and Governor Sarwar, to work out a strategy for the Senate elections in Punjab.

The prime minister assured that the ruling PTI would proceed with its allies' input regarding the Senate elections as he approved Agha's name.

PPP invites application

On the other hand, the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has kickstarted the process of inviting applications from the aspirants of the party tickets for the Senate elections.

The candidates should send their applications addressed to the PPPP president, PPPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said.

