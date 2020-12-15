Govt decides to hold Senate elections in February instead of March: sources

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz addresses a post-cabinet meeting press conference, in Islamabad, on December 15, 2020. — Geo News

Govt decides to hold Senate elections a month earlier amid mounting pressure from Opposition

The Centre has decided to use "show of hands" for the election to make it free and fair

Information minister says the introduction of new method would be in favour of all parties

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to hold Senate elections in February instead of March 2021, sources have told Geo News.



The decision was taken on Tuesday during a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.



The government has decided to use "open voting" for the elections, added the sources.



Addressing a post-cabinet meeting press conference, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that the PTI-led government is striving to make the Senate elections free and fair.

"Controversies have always surrounded the Senate elections. It is such an old practice that it is assumed that in the elections, [horse trading] will surely take place," he said.

Reminding the people of PTI's promise to bringing about reforms in the electoral process, he said that PM Imran Khan had dismissed 20 members of provincial assemblies.

He said that the Supreme Court had issued a short order regarding free and fair elections, following which the government had introduced a bill in the National Assembly.

The information minister said that the government mulled over getting the bill ratified through several means — either through a constitutional amendment, executive order, or the election commission.

After pondering over the matter, the government decided to move the apex court regarding the matter, he said, adding that the government seeks an election that is conducted through "show of hands".

Faraz said that the government expects to get guidance from the Supreme Court long before the Senate elections.

"This is in favour of all parties," he said.

What transpired during the cabinet meeting



The move to hold elections early was proposed by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, according to sources, which was agreed to by the prime minister and other members of the cabinet.



Through the open voting process, everyone will know who voted for whom in the Senate elections.



The government, according to sources, has decided to approach the Supreme Court to ensure the polls are held in February. However, Chaudhry opposed the move, saying that the government should instead consult the Opposition for any electoral reforms.

"We are ready to talk to the Opposition on electoral reforms," answered the prime minister. "[However] Whenever we try to talk to the Opposition, they tell us to throw out their [corruption] cases," he said.

During the meeting, Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan put forth his legal opinion on holding the elections early while Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan briefed members of the cabinet on the legal and political angles of the move.









