Take a look at how Kylie Jenner celebrates daughter Stormi Webster's birthday

While the Covid-19 pandemic prevented Kylie Jenner from having another Stormi World on her daughter’s third birthday, she still managed to go all-out on the special occasion.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the make up mogul shared plans for her birthday which included Stormi’s cousins as well as the family at her residence.

Despite the pandemic, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was still able to give a sweet surprise to her daughter.

"Stormi World 3 is cancelled for obvious reasons," she said in a video on her Instagram story.

"But I still went all-out for Stormi at my house, and we are just doing a cousin party with all her cousins and the family, which will be still just as amazing."

