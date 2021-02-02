Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Take a look at how Kylie Jenner celebrates daughter Stormi Webster's birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

While the Covid-19 pandemic prevented Kylie Jenner from having another Stormi World on her daughter’s third birthday, she still managed to go all-out on the special occasion.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the make up mogul shared plans for her birthday which included Stormi’s cousins as well as the family at her residence.

Despite the pandemic, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was still able to give a sweet surprise to her daughter. 

"Stormi World 3 is cancelled for obvious reasons," she said in a video on her Instagram story. 

"But I still went all-out for Stormi at my house, and we are just doing a cousin party with all her cousins and the family, which will be still just as amazing."

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Sabrina Carpenter unveils new music video for ‘Skin’

Sabrina Carpenter unveils new music video for ‘Skin’
Noah Centineo to star in Netflix film about Gamestop stock debacle

Noah Centineo to star in Netflix film about Gamestop stock debacle

Megan Fox 'eager to be together forever' with beau Machine Gun Kelly after divorce

Megan Fox 'eager to be together forever' with beau Machine Gun Kelly after divorce

‘Black Panther’ spinoff reportedly in the works

‘Black Panther’ spinoff reportedly in the works
Prince Harry settles libel case against tabloid, accepts apology and cash damages

Prince Harry settles libel case against tabloid, accepts apology and cash damages
Ayeza Khan teams up with ‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali for her upcoming project

Ayeza Khan teams up with ‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali for her upcoming project
Kim Kardashian can’t believe Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is three years old

Kim Kardashian can’t believe Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is three years old
Meghan Markle worsened ties with royal family by stoking up name change row

Meghan Markle worsened ties with royal family by stoking up name change row
Prince William’s ‘furious nature’ brought to light by royal insider

Prince William’s ‘furious nature’ brought to light by royal insider

Angelina Jolie gets candid about her parenting struggles

Angelina Jolie gets candid about her parenting struggles
Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t happy’ coming in second and living in shadows of Kate

Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t happy’ coming in second and living in shadows of Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spark fears about monarchy’s future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spark fears about monarchy’s future

Latest

view all