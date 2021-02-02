Kashmala Tariq should have resigned as federal ombudsperson earlier: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill calls for resignation of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq

Tariq's protocol vehicles were involved in a road accident Monday night that claimed four lives

Her husband was detained after the accident

Kashmala Tariq should have resigned from a credible post like the federal ombudsperson when news of her receiving million of rupees in black money had been circulated, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said Tuesday.



He was referring to recent media reports of the National Accountability Bureau obtaining evidence in the assets beyond means case against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif that he had transferred Rs120 million to the bank account of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq.

Dr Gill's comments on Twitter came shortly after it was reported that four people were killed in an accident involving Tariq's protocol vehicles on Islamabad's Srinagar Highway.

"Today, her son Arjun and her husband tried to use her position," Gill said.

He said Tariq is the real representative of PML-N.

Road accident from Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicles

Four people lost their lives and two others were injured in a road accident involving Tariq's vehicular protocol Monday night.

The accident took place on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.

It happened when Tariq's protocol crossed a red signal and crashed into a car and motorcycle on the highway.

Read more: Four killed as Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicles crash into car, motorcycle in Islamabad

The police confirmed that the former MNA's protocol vehicles broke the sector G-11 traffic signal and collided into two vehicles, killing four people and injuring two others.



One of the vehicle had a government number plate, the police said. Tariq's husband and son were also in one of the vehicles. Police shifted Tariq's husband Waqas Khan to the Ramna police station, while her son and others in the convoy fled the scene.