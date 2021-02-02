Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Kashmala Tariq should have resigned as federal ombudsperson earlier: Shahbaz Gill

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill calls for resignation of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq
  • Tariq's protocol vehicles were involved in a road accident Monday night that claimed four lives
  • Her husband was detained after the accident

Kashmala Tariq should have resigned from a credible post like the federal ombudsperson when news of her receiving million of rupees in black money had been circulated, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said Tuesday.

He was referring to recent media reports of the National Accountability Bureau obtaining evidence in the assets beyond means case against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif that he had transferred Rs120 million to the bank account of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq.

Dr Gill's comments on Twitter came shortly after it was reported that four people were killed in an accident involving Tariq's protocol vehicles on Islamabad's Srinagar Highway.

"Today, her son Arjun and her husband tried to use her position," Gill said.

He said Tariq is the real representative of PML-N.

Road accident from Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicles

Four people lost their lives and two others were injured in a road accident involving Tariq's vehicular protocol Monday night.

The accident took place on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.

It happened when Tariq's protocol crossed a red signal and crashed into a car and motorcycle on the highway.

Read more: Four killed as Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicles crash into car, motorcycle in Islamabad

The police confirmed that the former MNA's protocol vehicles broke the sector G-11 traffic signal and collided into two vehicles, killing four people and injuring two others.

One of the vehicle had a government number plate, the police said. Tariq's husband and son were also in one of the vehicles. Police shifted Tariq's husband Waqas Khan to the Ramna police station, while her son and others in the convoy fled the scene.

More From Pakistan:

How will coronavirus vaccines be administered in Pakistan?

How will coronavirus vaccines be administered in Pakistan?
PM Imran Khan kicks off coronavirus vaccine drive in Pakistan

PM Imran Khan kicks off coronavirus vaccine drive in Pakistan
FIA makes headway in PIA pilots' fake licenses scandal

FIA makes headway in PIA pilots' fake licenses scandal
SC quashes Peshawar High Court's decision to let NAB probe BRT project

SC quashes Peshawar High Court's decision to let NAB probe BRT project
PM Imran Khan says he 'will resign tomorrow' if Opposition 'returns looted wealth'

PM Imran Khan says he 'will resign tomorrow' if Opposition 'returns looted wealth'
Tiktokers Muskan, Amir among four killed in Karachi

Tiktokers Muskan, Amir among four killed in Karachi
With increasing workload, is PM Imran Khan able to stay fit?

With increasing workload, is PM Imran Khan able to stay fit?
Sindh to close schools if coronavirus cases increase: Saeed Ghani

Sindh to close schools if coronavirus cases increase: Saeed Ghani
Punjab govt removes Allama Iqbal's sculpture from Lahore park after social media backlash

Punjab govt removes Allama Iqbal's sculpture from Lahore park after social media backlash
Why does Pakistan have Rs5,000 note, asks former FBR chairperson Shabbar Zaidi

Why does Pakistan have Rs5,000 note, asks former FBR chairperson Shabbar Zaidi
Pakistan's coronavirus vaccination drive to start today: Asad Umar

Pakistan's coronavirus vaccination drive to start today: Asad Umar

Latest

view all