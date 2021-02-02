Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Four killed as Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicles crash into car, motorcycle in Islamabad

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021


  • Four people lost their lives and two others were injured in a road accident involving former MNA Kashmala Tariq's protocol
  • Accident took place on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad
  • Tariq's son reportedly flee the scene

ISLAMABAD: Four people were killed after five speeding vehicles of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces Kashmala Tariq's protocol broke a signal and crashed into a car and motorcycle on the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.

The police confirmed that the former MNA's protocol vehicles broke the sector G-11 traffic signal and collided into two vehicles, killing four people and injuring two others.

Read more: PPP MPA's 16-year-old son killed in Karachi car crash

One of the vehicle had a government number plate, the police said. Tariq's husband and son were also in one of the vehicles.

Police shifted Tariq's husband Waqas Khan to the Ramna police station, while her son and others in the convoy fled the scene.

A police spokesperson said action will be taken against those responsible in accordance with the law.

More From Pakistan:

Quirky Allama Iqbal statue in Lahore park hot topic on social media

Quirky Allama Iqbal statue in Lahore park hot topic on social media
Pakistan not diplomatically isolated despite Indian efforts: FM Qureshi

Pakistan not diplomatically isolated despite Indian efforts: FM Qureshi
Age limitation for appointment of OGRA chairperson removed

Age limitation for appointment of OGRA chairperson removed
PTI constitutes board for Senate tickets

PTI constitutes board for Senate tickets
14 passengers killed in Uthal as van en route Karachi turns turtle

14 passengers killed in Uthal as van en route Karachi turns turtle
MQM founder Altaf Hussain in ICU after contracting coronavirus

MQM founder Altaf Hussain in ICU after contracting coronavirus
Islamabad: Hidden cameras catch 5 leopards roaming in Margalla Hills

Islamabad: Hidden cameras catch 5 leopards roaming in Margalla Hills
3 terrorists killed as forces thwart infiltration attempt near Pak-Afghan border in Lower Dir

3 terrorists killed as forces thwart infiltration attempt near Pak-Afghan border in Lower Dir
Cow dung to power buses in Karachi: Zartaj Gul

Cow dung to power buses in Karachi: Zartaj Gul
Students request Shafqat Mahmood to continue schools closure as he bats for on-campus classes

Students request Shafqat Mahmood to continue schools closure as he bats for on-campus classes
Karachi University issues admission lists of bachelors, masters and diploma Evening Program 2021

Karachi University issues admission lists of bachelors, masters and diploma Evening Program 2021
'Angry' girl shoots friends after family prohibits meeting

'Angry' girl shoots friends after family prohibits meeting

Latest

view all