Private moon sighters to be fined Rs0.5m, imprisoned per new bill

Federal cabinet meeting. — PPI/File

Federal cabinet approves three bills drafted by the religious affairs ministry

People who form private Ruet-e-Hilal committees will be fined and imprisoned

Fines and penalties to also be imposed for substandard printing of the Holy Quran



The federal cabinet on Wednesday ratified a bill that seeks a fine of Rs500,000 and imprisonment of people involved in private moon sightings, sources said.



According to sources, during a meeting today, the federal cabinet okayed three bills drafted by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee 2020, Muslim Family Law 2020, and Publication of Holy Quran Amendment Bill were approved during the federal cabinet's meeting.

The sources said that under the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee 2020, people who form private Ruet-e-Hilal committees would be fined and imprisoned. The decisions of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be binding across Pakistan.

As per the Publication of the Holy Quran Amendment Bill, high quality paper and board will be used for the printing of the Quran. Under the amendment bill, there will be fines and penalties for substandard printing.