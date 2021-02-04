I still feel kicks in my belly: Chrissy Teigen remembers late son Jack during birth week

This week will be particularly tough for Chrissy Teigen as it was supposed to be the time period when her son Jack would have been born.

The Cravings author took to Twitter to share her emotions which came after her miscarriage which she suffered in September.

In the post she shared how she still feels kicks, giving her the feeling that her baby boy is still there.

Sharing a video, Chrissy showed her stomach being kicked in a similar way a pregnant woman experiences.

She adding that she was headed for surgery for endometriosis the next day.

"My little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh," she said.

"I’ll pretend it’s him saying hi - it never stops."

