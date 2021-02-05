Can't connect right now! retry
Reuters

India restoring 4G mobile internet in occupied Kashmir after 18 months

Friday Feb 05, 2021

Children play games on their mobile phones in a neighbourhood in Srinagar October 10, 2019. — Reuters/File

  • India says it is restoring high-speed mobile internet in occupied Jammu and Kashmir 
  • BJP-led Indian government withdrew special rights of Muslim-majority region last year
  • India broke up Kashmir in mid-2019 by sending additional troops mainly to Kashmir Valley

SRINAGAR: India said Friday it was restoring high-speed mobile internet in occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since August 2019, when the government withdrew the special rights of the Muslim-majority region.

IOJK was India's only Muslim-majority state before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government split it into two, including an enclave with many Buddhists, and took direct control of both.

"4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K," local administration spokesman Rohit Kansal said on Twitter.

India broke up Kashmir in mid-2019 by sending additional troops mainly to the Kashmir Valley, and detaining political leaders to crack down on dissent in the region.

Read more: 'I will raise my voice for you until the day you get freedom,' PM Imran Khan tells Kashmiris

One of those detained and released politicians, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, tweeted his happiness at the New Delhi government's move on the internet.

"4G Mubarak!" he said, using an Urdu word for congratulations. "For the first time since Aug 2019, all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never".

Read more: What has India been up to in Kashmir?

