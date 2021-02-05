'I will raise my voice for you until the day you get freedom,' PM Imran Khan tells Kashmiris

Prime Minister Imran Khan, addressing a public gathering, held in Kotli to mark Kashmir Day, on February 5, 2021. — Geo News

PM Imran Khan has vowed to raise his voice for Kashmiris "until the day they get freedom".

His remarks came during a public address in Kotli.

"However much I can, I am raising my voice on your behalf at every forum, and will continue to do so. Whether it is the United Nations, world leaders, European Union leaders, I asked the past president of the US three times to resolve this issue.

"Rest assured, I said I will be the ambassador of Kashmir, and I will raise my voice for you everywhere until Kashmir gets freedom," PM Imran Khan said,



"I wish to remind the United Nations that you have not fulfilled your duty, did not live up to your promise," he said.

He promised Kashmiris that Pakistan will grant them — both the people of Azad Kashmir and occupied Kashmir — the right to be a free state, if they so wish.

The prime minister said not only the entire Pakistan nation stands with the oppressed Kashmiris, but the entire Muslim nation. "Even if for whatever reason some Muslim country is not (outwardly) supporting you, I guarantee that the entire Muslim world stands with you."

He further said that even non-Muslim countries, that believe in justice, wish to see Kashmir get its due right which the United Nations had promised.

'We feel your pain'



"I also wish to give this message to the people of occupied Kashmir, we are aware of the acts of oppression and tyranny being carried out against you.

"Parents are told their son has been disappeared or they hear that he is a martyr. Being a father, I wish to say, we all know what you must be going through, the kind of pain you are going through, the tyrants you are facing, and how you are standing strong," said the prime minister.

'India can never win'



Speaking of India's government, he said when the PTI came into power, "I tried my best that we give them a message of peace and explain to them that the Kashmir dispute will not be resolved with your cruelty."

"No army can win against a united people. History tells us this. America, a superpower, could not win against Vietnam. They won their freedom. Afghanistan's history tells us this too. So many superpowers came there but none won against the people," PM Imran Khan said.

He also cited the example of Algerians against the French.

"Even if India brings in an army greater than 900,000, it will be up against an entire population which will never accept to be their slaves," the premier said, adding that as soon as a child is born in Kashmir "the desire for freedom awakens even in his heart".

"I tell India this today: they can never win now. Not when a people do not even accept you."

He said despite the lockdown in occupied Kashmir since August 5, people's spirits are not broken and they continue to seek freedom. "No pro-India Kashmir politician can ever win the election there. I can say this in writing," he added.



