Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lawrence ‘bleeding profusely’ after getting eyelid cut in glass explosion

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

While Jennifer Lawrence’s eye was bleeding profusely, the injury 'wasn’t that bad'

American actor Jennifer Lawrence received an injury on her face after an explosion occurred on the set of her upcoming film, Don’t Look Up.

According to TMZ, a “controlled glass explosion” occurred on the set of the Timothee Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer which ended up injuring The Hunger Games actor.

As per the report, Lawrence was shooting for the film in Boston when the mishap occurred and a shard of glass cut the actor’s eyelid.

A source told the outlet that while Lawrence’s eye was bleeding profusely, the injury “wasn’t that bad.”

Following the incident, production was shut down for a day. 

More From Entertainment:

Julie Andrews leads tributes to her 'cherished friend' Christopher Plummer

Julie Andrews leads tributes to her 'cherished friend' Christopher Plummer
Taylor Swift responds to lawsuit from Evermore theme park in Utah

Taylor Swift responds to lawsuit from Evermore theme park in Utah
Chadwick Boseman nominated for a record-breaking four SAG Awards this year

Chadwick Boseman nominated for a record-breaking four SAG Awards this year
Natalie Portman spotted with a baby bump in new photos

Natalie Portman spotted with a baby bump in new photos

K-Pop fans battle AOC detractors with photos of fluffy animals

K-Pop fans battle AOC detractors with photos of fluffy animals
Barack Obama's production company to adapt Mohsin Hamid’s novel into a film

Barack Obama's production company to adapt Mohsin Hamid’s novel into a film

Christopher Plummer, who portrayed Tolstoy, dead at 91

Christopher Plummer, who portrayed Tolstoy, dead at 91
Piers Morgan calls out Prince Harry: ‘It's all become very tedious’

Piers Morgan calls out Prince Harry: ‘It's all become very tedious’
Prince Charles, Camilla undergoing horrendous ‘abuse’

Prince Charles, Camilla undergoing horrendous ‘abuse’
The power Kate Middleton’s parents ‘hold’ over the royal family unearthed

The power Kate Middleton’s parents ‘hold’ over the royal family unearthed
Maya Ali drops jaws as she struts her stuff on runway

Maya Ali drops jaws as she struts her stuff on runway
Lady Gaga sheds light on her Inauguration performance: 'It was a day to dream'

Lady Gaga sheds light on her Inauguration performance: 'It was a day to dream'

Latest

view all