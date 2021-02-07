Katie Price’s son Harvey hospitalized with ‘extremely dangerous’ vaccine reaction

Katie Price’s 18-year-old disabled son Harvey recently incurred an “extremely dangerous” reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine and was rushed to the hospital for emergency intervention.

The reason Harvey was made to receive Oxford/AstraZeneca jab is due to his high-risk status per The Sun.



According to the publication, Harvey is admitted to London's Great Ormond Street Hospital and his mother Price is “worried to bits.”

Sources even detailed Havey’s reaction and admitted he “was shaking uncontrollably” with a temperature above 39.9 degrees. The insider was quoted saying, “Katie’s in bits. Harvey only had the jab yesterday and she’s ­convinced it’s some sort of allergic reaction. She can’t think what else it could be.

“Katie’s very worried — she always fears the worst when it comes to Harvey’s health — but is trying to remain calm. But like any mum would be, she is beside herself with worry.”

What has made it even more worrisome for Price is that "It’s dangerous as he hasn’t got cortisol in his body to fight like us."

According to vaccine distributors, most people only received “mild and shot lasting” side effects in line with "a normal immune response to vaccines – including a sore arm and fatigue".