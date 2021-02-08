Why Prince George will never become king, royal expert reveals

While Prince William's son Prince George is the heir to the throne, it is believed that he will never be able to take the crown.

According to a royal expert, the seven-year-old's grandfather Prince Charles and William have yet to reign and with the Queen showing no signs of stepping down soon, the gap continues to extend for the little one.

Under the Queen's almost-70-year-old reign, the expert claims that interest in the monarch is waning and will not survive until George's time.

"Before you can assess how William, and later George, might work out, you have to allow for the way the monarchy will look under King Charles, and whether under him it can survive."

"The Queen and her father, George VI, were exceptions in the Windsor line that followed Queen Victoria, the only ones to be exemplary in the role."



The expert noted that Charles' lacked his mother's character to rule and believed that he would be the reason for the monarch's downfall.

"In my view Prince Charles is a reversion to the line of duds, falling far short of the standard set by his mother and grandfather."

"All polling shows that younger Britons don’t find the monarchy relevant.





