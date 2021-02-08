Shafqat Mehmood says all stakeholders to be involved in National Education Policy 2021

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood presiding over a meeting on Monday to discuss the National Education Policy 2021. Photo: Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training/ Twitter.

Shafqat Mehmood on Monday presided over a meeting related to the National Education Policy 2021

The Minister was briefed about the ongoing consultation process and recommendations on the upcoming policy

Minister said all stakeholders should be taken on board regarding the consultation process which should be extensive in nature

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said that all stakeholders should be included in the consultation process of the National Education Policy 2021 which is currently being devised by the government.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Twitter, Shafqat Mehmood presided over a meeting on Monday where he was briefed about the ongoing consultation process and recommendations on National Education Policy 2021.

During the meeting, Mehmood also directed the ministry to ensure that the policy is designed based on an extensive consultation process.

National Education Policy 2021

Back in December 2020, Shafqat Mahmood had announced that his ministry has started the process of formulating an education policy for Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that while the government had taken several initiatives on coming up with a single national curriculum for the whole country, an education policy "was necessary".

"So, [upon my directives] a process has been started by the Ministry of Education which includes widespread consultation. All suggestions welcome," he had said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government have repeatedly emphasised on the need for a uniform education curriculum across the country to eliminate the class divide among students.

"A uniform education system is not only a requirement of modern times but also the basic right of every child," PM Imran Khan had said last month while chairing a meeting.

“The success of this system depends on the selection of teaching staff and capacity building. Thanks to the new policy, it will be possible to get a quality education in Pakistan. A uniform education system will set an example for other countries in the region,” he had added.

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood explains how new curriculum will benefit students