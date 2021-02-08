Maryam Nawaz's daughter Mehrunnisa out of danger: PML-N

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, wears a protective mask as she attends an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of political opposition parties, in Peshawar, Pakistan November 22, 2020. -- Reuters/File

Maryam Nawaz's daughter Mehrunnisa Safdar has suffered a serious injury to the head but is out of danger, according to the PML-N vice president.

Mehrunnisa Safdar met a road accident a day earlier and suffered serious injuries, according to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb. The injured was immediately rushed to the hospital where the surgery was performed.

"Thank you every one for your prayers and good wishes. My daughter is severely injured with a bad head injury but Alhamdolillahi Rabb-Al-Aalameen, she is out of danger. Allah bless you all," Maryam Nawaz tweeted on Monday.

Maryam, when she heard the news of her daughter's accident, had cancelled her trip to Karachi ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's jalsa in Hyderabad on February 9.

Fawad Chaudhry prays for early recovery

Following the news of Mehrunnisa's accident, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter and sent best wishes to Maryam Nawaz's daughter for an early recovery.



"Prayers for early recovery. May God keep everyone safe from accidents," he wrote.