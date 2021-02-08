Maryam Nawaz's daughter Mehrunnisa out of danger: PML-N

Monday Feb 08, 2021
Maryam Nawaz's daughter Mehrunnisa Safdar has suffered a serious injury to the head but is out of danger, according to the PML-N vice president.
Mehrunnisa Safdar met a road accident a day earlier and suffered serious injuries, according to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb. The injured was immediately rushed to the hospital where the surgery was performed.
"Thank you every one for your prayers and good wishes. My daughter is severely injured with a bad head injury but Alhamdolillahi Rabb-Al-Aalameen, she is out of danger. Allah bless you all," Maryam Nawaz tweeted on Monday.
Maryam, when she heard the news of her daughter's accident, had cancelled her trip to Karachi ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's jalsa in Hyderabad on February 9.
Following the news of Mehrunnisa's accident, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter and sent best wishes to Maryam Nawaz's daughter for an early recovery.
"Prayers for early recovery. May God keep everyone safe from accidents," he wrote.