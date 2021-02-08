Melania Trump believes Donald Trump is 'happy' after exit from Twitter

Former first lady Melania Trump. — Pinterest

Former president of the United States Donald Trump is glad after his exit from Twitter, while his wife and former first lady Melania Trump also believes he is "happy", according to his aide.

Trump's former campaign manager Jason Miller, according to The Independent, said that it was the "first time in years" that the former president seems relaxed despite a fast-approaching impeachment trial.



Trump, along with Melania, moved to his Florida residence — Mar-a-Lago — following President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20 and is residing there quietly.

"Only 45 other people in US history have experienced what it is like to have the world on their shoulders... and to be able to exhale, knowing that it's not all on you for the first time in four years," said Miller.

Trump, who had as many as 88 million followers on Twitter, was removed from the microblogging site a few weeks ago, following the Capitol Hill's takeover by people who supported him on January 6.

"He’s said that not being on social media, and not being subject to the hateful echo chamber that social media too frequently becomes, has actually been good,” Mr Miller said, stating that the first lady is also happy after the recent developments.

“That’s something the first lady has backed up as well. She has said she loves it, that he’s much happier and is enjoying himself much more.”