Monday Feb 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Melania Trump believes Donald Trump is 'happy' after exit from Twitter

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 08, 2021

Former first lady Melania Trump. — Pinterest

  • Former president of the United States Donald Trump is glad after his exit from Twitter, says his former aide
  • It is the "first time in years" that Trump is relaxed, former campaign manager Jason Miller says
  • "Only 45 other people in US history have experienced what it is like to have the world on their shoulders"

Former president of the United States Donald Trump is glad after his exit from Twitter, while his wife and former first lady Melania Trump also believes he is "happy", according to his aide.

Trump's former campaign manager Jason Miller, according to The Independent, said that it was the "first time in years" that the former president seems relaxed despite a fast-approaching impeachment trial. 

Trump, along with Melania, moved to his Florida residence — Mar-a-Lago — following President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20 and is residing there quietly.

Read more: Trump may choose daughter Ivanka over wife Melania, close friend claims

"Only 45 other people in US history have experienced what it is like to have the world on their shoulders... and to be able to exhale, knowing that it's not all on you for the first time in four years," said Miller.

Trump, who had as many as 88 million followers on Twitter, was removed from the microblogging site a few weeks ago, following the Capitol Hill's takeover by people who supported him on January 6.

"He’s said that not being on social media, and not being subject to the hateful echo chamber that social media too frequently becomes, has actually been good,” Mr Miller said, stating that the first lady is also happy after the recent developments.

Read more: Melania Trump's stepdaughter may finally address 'feud' with former First Lady

“That’s something the first lady has backed up as well. She has said she loves it, that he’s much happier and is enjoying himself much more.”

