Melania Trump's stepdaughter may finally address 'feud' with former First Lady

Former Republican President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, (R) speaks at an event in Pennsylvania, US, September 13, 2016, and former First Lady Melania Trump (L) speaks in the White House in Washington, US, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar and Carlos Barria/Files

Several sources claim that a White House memoir authored by Ivanka Trump is in the works

Ivanka "has reportedly been approached to write a third book about her time in the White House", source says

Ivanka "has been keeping extensive notes on her time in the White House," another source claims

Former US First Lady Melania Trump is back in the spotlight after sources revealed to an international publication that her stepdaughter, American businesswoman Ivanka Trump, may soon spill the beans about the long-rumoured feud between the two.



With Republican Donald Trump toppled from power by US President Joe Biden, his family has been busy making plans for their days after the much-anticipated exit from the White House.

However, the most interesting tip-off so far is that a White House memoir authored by Ivanka Trump — whom her father Donald Trump once jokingly said he would date "if Ivanka weren't my daughter" — is in the works.

The American businesswoman, who has already penned two books, The Trump Card and Women Who Work, "has reportedly been approached to write a third book about her time in the White House", SheKnows reported.

According to the publication, which cited several sources, the former First Daughter and senior adviser to Trump would talk about her job at the White House, her relationship with her father, and numerous other issues.

A source informed Page Six that Ivanka is excited to finally break her silence on the umpteen topics she’s previously been silent about and these include a long-rumored feud with stepmother, Melania.



"She has been keeping extensive notes on her time in the White House," one of the sources told Page Six.

"Ivanka has been known to correct friends who mistakenly thought she worked only in the East Wing. She wants to set the record straight on a long list of issues, including confronting her critics head-on,” they added.

"The supposed tension with Melania" is one of the topics she will be spilling the beans about in her upcoming memoir, apart from "the constant rumours [that] she was being marginalised by her dad” and "the very important things she got done with women’s issues, family leave and more".

However, a second source, who is close to Ivanka herself, denied that the book has been green-lit.

"Yes, she has been approached regarding a book. It’s one of the number of options available to her, but it’s nowhere near top of mind or imminent," the source said.

"Certainly no outlines or proposals. She’s hyper-focused on her family, and the work she’s doing at the White House."