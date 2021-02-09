Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande bags her 20th Guinness World Records title

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Ariana Grande has the "most songs to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100"

Pop icon Ariana Grande has been at the top of her game lately and it seems the musician has another feat to celebrate. 

The Thank U, Next hit maker just bagged her 20th Guinness World Records title, as five of her songs topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

It was announced last week by Guinness World Record that Grande now has the "most songs to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100." They wrote on their website: "What makes her recent record achievement so extraordinary is that Grande is currently the only artist to have accomplished this in history."

They went on to add: "Her triumphs come off the back of the impressive strides she has made in the entertainment business, which began in her teens."

She already has a handful of other records under her belt. Some of the most notable ones include:

  • Most streamed track on Spotify in one week (female)
  • Most followers on Spotify (female)
  • First solo act to occupy top three positions simultaneously on US singles chart
  • Most simultaneous Top 40 entries on US singles chart by a female artist
  • Most streamed track on Spotify in one week
  • Most subscribers for a musician on YouTube (female)
  • Most streamed pop album in one week (USA)
  • Most MTV VMA nominations for Best Collaboration.
  • Most streamed track in one week by a female artist on the Billboard charts
  • Most monthly listeners on Spotify for a female

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth was already planning to relocate Harry and Meghan before their exit

Queen Elizabeth was already planning to relocate Harry and Meghan before their exit
Prince William and Prince Harry's fall-out is 'upsetting' for Charles

Prince William and Prince Harry's fall-out is 'upsetting' for Charles
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are engaged

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are engaged
Cardboard cut-outs of Eminem, YG, Tyga and other celebs entertain fans watching Super Bowl

Cardboard cut-outs of Eminem, YG, Tyga and other celebs entertain fans watching Super Bowl
Gigi Hadid looks as fresh as morning dew in new Instagram photo

Gigi Hadid looks as fresh as morning dew in new Instagram photo
Priyanka Chopra says she was asked to ‘fix her proportions’ by a director

Priyanka Chopra says she was asked to ‘fix her proportions’ by a director
Caitlyn Jenner shared truth with fans about her decision to transition

Caitlyn Jenner shared truth with fans about her decision to transition
Cardi B slams Republicans after receiving backlash over her new song 'WAP'

Cardi B slams Republicans after receiving backlash over her new song 'WAP'
Ashley Benson and G-Eazy end nine-month relationship

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy end nine-month relationship
New trailer for 'Kurulus: Osman' leaves fans excited

New trailer for 'Kurulus: Osman' leaves fans excited

Ray J sends well wishes to Kardashian Jenner clan as KUWTK ends

Ray J sends well wishes to Kardashian Jenner clan as KUWTK ends
Latest videos show Kate Middleton more popular than Prince William

Latest videos show Kate Middleton more popular than Prince William

Latest

view all