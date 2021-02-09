Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp working on new 'log out' feature: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

WhatsApp icon on a phone screen. Photo: AFP

  • WhatsApp working on new feature that allows user to operate same account on different devices
  • WhatsApp is developing two different kinds of multi device, according to WABetaInfo
  • Limit on number of devices that can be logged in might change in future, says WABetInfo

People eager to hear every bit about the latest features and updates that WhatsApp is working on will be pleased that the app is working on the "Log Out" feature. 

WhatsApp, according to a report in WABetInfo, has been working on the feature for a long time now. Putting it simply, it allows a user to operate the same WhatsApp account on different devices at the same time, which is not the case right now. 

If a person wants to use his/her same WhatsApp account on another device, the app asks the user to sign out from the previous device before opening the same account on another one. 

Now, WhatsApp is developing two different kinds of multi device, according to WABetaInfo. 

"Multi device with WhatsApp Web: you can use WhatsApp Web without your main phone to be connected to the Internet," read a post on the website. 

"Multi device with other devices: you can connect up to 4 different devices to your main WhatsApp account. Note that this limit might change in future and this type doesn’t require an active Internet connection on the main phone as well," it continued. 

WhatsApp plans on introducing a new option called Log out, that allows to unlink your device to the main WhatsApp account. At the moment the Log out option replaces Delete account on linked devices but their plans might change, moving/copying the option in the previous Linked devices section. Only time will tell.

More From Sci-Tech:

Facebook to ban false claims regarding coronavirus vaccines

Facebook to ban false claims regarding coronavirus vaccines
Setback for WhatsApp as Telegram becomes most downloaded app in January

Setback for WhatsApp as Telegram becomes most downloaded app in January
WhatsApp users will now be able to mute videos before sending them to others

WhatsApp users will now be able to mute videos before sending them to others
Did an alien vessel pay humans a visit? A Harvard astronomer thinks so

Did an alien vessel pay humans a visit? A Harvard astronomer thinks so
WhatsApp rolls out update, set to introduce new feature

WhatsApp rolls out update, set to introduce new feature
China releases space probe's first image of red planet Mars

China releases space probe's first image of red planet Mars
PayPal to cease domestic financial transactions in India

PayPal to cease domestic financial transactions in India
Elon Musk back on Twitter two days after he said he would be away 'for a while'

Elon Musk back on Twitter two days after he said he would be away 'for a while'
Jan 1970: WhatsApp, Facebook users report date bug

Jan 1970: WhatsApp, Facebook users report date bug
TikTok to block users in Italy who say they are under 13 after 10-year-old dies

TikTok to block users in Italy who say they are under 13 after 10-year-old dies
Telegram now deletes messages 'without a trace'

Telegram now deletes messages 'without a trace'
Elon Musk says he's taking a break from Twitter 'for a while'

Elon Musk says he's taking a break from Twitter 'for a while'

Latest

view all