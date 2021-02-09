WhatsApp working on new 'log out' feature: report

WhatsApp icon on a phone screen. Photo: AFP

WhatsApp working on new feature that allows user to operate same account on different devices

Limit on number of devices that can be logged in might change in future, says WABetInfo



People eager to hear every bit about the latest features and updates that WhatsApp is working on will be pleased that the app is working on the "Log Out" feature.

WhatsApp, according to a report in WABetInfo, has been working on the feature for a long time now. Putting it simply, it allows a user to operate the same WhatsApp account on different devices at the same time, which is not the case right now.

If a person wants to use his/her same WhatsApp account on another device, the app asks the user to sign out from the previous device before opening the same account on another one.

Now, WhatsApp is developing two different kinds of multi device, according to WABetaInfo.

"Multi device with WhatsApp Web: you can use WhatsApp Web without your main phone to be connected to the Internet," read a post on the website.



"Multi device with other devices: you can connect up to 4 different devices to your main WhatsApp account. Note that this limit might change in future and this type doesn’t require an active Internet connection on the main phone as well," it continued.

WhatsApp plans on introducing a new option called Log out, that allows to unlink your device to the main WhatsApp account. At the moment the Log out option replaces Delete account on linked devices but their plans might change, moving/copying the option in the previous Linked devices section. Only time will tell.