Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
By
Web Desk

PDM Hyderabad jalsa: 'No one can usurp Sindh's rights, but you must fight,' Abbasi says

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad, on February 9, 2021. — YouTube

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday promised the people of Sindh their rights "will not be usurped by anyone" but that they must come out and show the Opposition support in their long march.

While addressing a gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement in Hyderabad, he said: "You will have to come out on March 26. There will be a long march from here towards Islamabad."

"My brothers and sisters, the struggle is but for a few days. You must take part. With this hard work and determination, you will InshaAllah secure a better Pakistan and your children will have a better future."

PDM will demand fresh elections in long march: Fazlur Rehman

Abbasi said that PDM's struggle aims at bringing a change in the system of governance. "We have to restore the system to a parliamentary, constitutional one."

"The solution to inflation, unemployment, the rights not given to provinces, the rights that the people of Pakistan deserve, the solution to Sindh's problems all lies in this. This is our message to you [...] of all the parties you see here today," he said.

"It is our promise, no one can take your rights from you," the PML-N leader added.

He said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz sends her regrets for not being able to make it due to her daughter Mehrunnisa Safdar's accident a day earlier.

Hyderabad gears up to hold 'biggest-ever' PDM rally

The public gathering is being hosted by the PPP on the Hatri bypass ground. The venue and streets of the city are filled with party flags and banners.

PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are expected to address the gathering shortly.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the Hyderabad jalsa will be "bigger than all other PDM rallies of the past."


More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

Bakhtawar Bhutto shares a new picture from her wedding on Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto shares a new picture from her wedding on Instagram
PM Imran Khan reacts to leaked video, says PDM wants to protect 'corruption-friendly' system

PM Imran Khan reacts to leaked video, says PDM wants to protect 'corruption-friendly' system
Video surfaces of PTI lawmakers allegedly receiving bribes before Senate elections 2018

Video surfaces of PTI lawmakers allegedly receiving bribes before Senate elections 2018
COAS reviews regional, domestic security of Pakistan at Corps Commanders’ Conference

COAS reviews regional, domestic security of Pakistan at Corps Commanders’ Conference
CCTV footage: Lahore woman attacks shopkeeper with stick

CCTV footage: Lahore woman attacks shopkeeper with stick
The Ordinance route: Since 2018 over 55% laws have been ordinances

The Ordinance route: Since 2018 over 55% laws have been ordinances
Fawad Chaudhry's wife launches fashion label

Fawad Chaudhry's wife launches fashion label

Govt will take all possible measures to ensure transparency in Senate elections: Asad Umar

Govt will take all possible measures to ensure transparency in Senate elections: Asad Umar
HEC invites proposals for CPEC-Collaborative Research Grant

HEC invites proposals for CPEC-Collaborative Research Grant
IHC open despite strike called by lawyers body: spokesperson

IHC open despite strike called by lawyers body: spokesperson
Smart lockdown in six Lahore areas as coronavirus cases increase

Smart lockdown in six Lahore areas as coronavirus cases increase
'My father Ali Sadpara is a survivor'

'My father Ali Sadpara is a survivor'

Latest

view all