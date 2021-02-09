PDM Hyderabad jalsa: 'No one can usurp Sindh's rights, but you must fight,' Abbasi says

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad, on February 9, 2021. — YouTube

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday promised the people of Sindh their rights "will not be usurped by anyone" but that they must come out and show the Opposition support in their long march.



While addressing a gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement in Hyderabad, he said: "You will have to come out on March 26. There will be a long march from here towards Islamabad."



"My brothers and sisters, the struggle is but for a few days. You must take part. With this hard work and determination, you will InshaAllah secure a better Pakistan and your children will have a better future."

Abbasi said that PDM's struggle aims at bringing a change in the system of governance. "We have to restore the system to a parliamentary, constitutional one."

"The solution to inflation, unemployment, the rights not given to provinces, the rights that the people of Pakistan deserve, the solution to Sindh's problems all lies in this. This is our message to you [...] of all the parties you see here today," he said.

"It is our promise, no one can take your rights from you," the PML-N leader added.

He said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz sends her regrets for not being able to make it due to her daughter Mehrunnisa Safdar's accident a day earlier.



The public gathering is being hosted by the PPP on the Hatri bypass ground. The venue and streets of the city are filled with party flags and banners. PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are expected to address the gathering shortly.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the Hyderabad jalsa will be "bigger than all other PDM rallies of the past."



