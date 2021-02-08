PDM will demand fresh elections in long march: Fazlur Rehman

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFP/File

PDM chief says long march will be held to demand fresh elections

"We will sit there. Imran Khan will be put under public pressure," says Fazlur Rehman

Denies any "secret talks with anyone" by him or anyone in PDM



Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that the "long march" on March 26 will be held for one express purpose: to demand fresh elections since this government is "not acceptable".

Fazlur Rehman said this during an interview with Geo News on programme "Jirga".

He said the march will not be so "we simply come and go", adding: "We will sit there."



"Imran Khan will be put under public pressure," the PDM chief said.

PDM agrees on 'long march', contesting Senate elections together: Fazlur Rehman

Fazlur Rehman, speaking of the 11-party Opposition alliance's anti-government campaign so far, which has seen numerous rallies, said: "The people's war is fought in the people's court."

"We never needed to approach any other forum against election rigging," he said.

The PDM chief also denied any "secret talks with anyone". "I or the PDM do not need to speak secretly with anyone," he said.

Fazlur Rehman, in his wide-ranging interview, also spoke of the probe by the National Accountability Bureau against him, saying: "No one, including NAB, can hold me accountable for anything."

NAB summons Maulana Fazlur Rehman's son-in-law to declare assets, source of income

He said that he had been a parliamentarian since 1988 but did not so much as make a "mud hut" in Islamabad.

The PDM chief said that "we are all one nation against India or other enemy forces".