Tuesday Feb 09 2021
Priyanka Chopra explains why she added ‘Jonas’ to name

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Priyanka Chopra recently sat down to explain the real reason she chose to take on Nick Jonas’s surname after marriage.

She shed light on it all while inaugurating the launch of her memoir with the Barstool Sports’ Chicks In The Office podcast.

According to JustJared Chopra explained, "The first time I saw it, I was like, 'Oh, oh ok, that’s my name now’.” Her only intentions were to honor the traditions of her family since "I inherited a beautiful name and I hope to live up to its legacy.”

During the course of her interview, Chopra also shared her hope for the future and explained that she aims to see a future where women never consider changing their name or have their husbands take theirs.

"And we have to like maybe hopefully in another 50 years, it’ll be guys taking our names too, or just not changing our names, you know, and that’ll be normalised. But I don’t think I was at that place when I got married, I kind of wanted to honour my parents’ tradition and that’s just how it happened.”

