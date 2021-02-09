WhatsApp shares four great ways to keep your chats 'super duper safe'

WhatsApp logo courtesy WhatsApp website.

WhatsApp on Tuesday shared four ways a user can keep their chats "safe, secure and private".



WhatsApp's message came on #SaferInternetDay, on which the messaging platform renewed its commitment to users to protect their privacy.

Two-step verification



The platform said that the first measure a user must take is to enable "two step verification", which is an "optional feature to add a PIN to your account" which keeps it "super duper secure".

It has shared a step-by-step video which can be followed to enable the feature.



The second step, after adding a PIN, is to input a recovery email address, in case the PIN needs to be reset.



You can control who adds you to groups