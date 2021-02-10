Dense fog disrupts flight schedule at Lahore's Allama Iqbal Airport

A plane taking off amid fog.

LAHORE: Flight schedules have been affected badly because of fog at the Lahore airport with several flights being cancelled, Geo News reported Wednesday quoting unnamed sources.

With the return of fog, sources said, traffic troubles were also reported, especially in the morning, around the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Several flights were delayed by four to five hours due to limited visibility.

The Karachi to Lahore flight PK-306, Riyadh to Lahore flight 317, Lahore to Karachi flight 520, Lahore to Riyadh flight 318, Karachi to Lahore flight 307 and a foreign airline fight 521 from Karachi were all cancelled due to foggy weather.

Meanwhile, a foreign airline flight to Dubai was five hours late, while an Istanbul flight was delayed by three hours. Another Karachi-bound flight 401 was four hours late due to limited visibility.