pakistan
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Shafqat Mehmood says terrorism spread in Pakistan due to a weak education system

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021


Shafqat Mehmood speaks during a press conference in Islamabad. Photo: PID
  • Shafqat Mehmood pays tribute to madressahs
  • Madressahs educate children and don't even seek a penny from the govt, says Shafqat Mehmood
  • Our govt ended the void between the state and madressahs, he says

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said that terrorism spread in Pakistan's society due to a weak education system. 

The minister was speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad where he said that the government's aim was to support education as much as possible. 

Highlighting the importance of madressahs, he said that the government has decided to take them along through various reforms. "Madressahs give education to children and don't seek even a penny from the government," he said. "We ended the void between the state and madressahs."

The minister said that the government recognised the efforts of madressahs and paid tribute to them. The minister informed the audience that his ministry had completed the single national curriculum from grades 1 to 5. 

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri spoke on the occasion as well, saying that the enemies of Pakistan will not be allowed to sow discord and create conflict between the government and madressahs. 

"We are making big changes in the education ministry so that the madressahs' issues can be resolved amicably," he said, adding that the madressahs that fulfill the government's conditions will be certified. 

"There was a gulf between the Ulema and the government. The incumbent government is ending this void," he said, vowing that madressahs will be strengthened and no one will be allowed to weaken them. 

