Wednesday Feb 10 2021
NCOC's guide on how Pakistani frontline health workers can get the coronavirus vaccine shot

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

  • NCOC gives step by step process of how to access coronavirus vaccine
  • Currently, only frontline health workers can get vaccinated for the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine
  • Anyone under 18 years old or above 60 years old does not qualify for it

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued a step by step process of how frontline health workers in Pakistan can get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The NCOC guide also tells you how you can check your eligibility for the vaccine.

If you are a frontline health worker, you can check your eligibility by sending your CNIC number to 1166 or visit the nims.nadra.gov.pk website. 

Read more: Sindh reports sweeping irregularities in dispensing China's Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19

In the first step, a confirmation message containing the name of an Adult Vaccine Center (AVC) and a pin code will be sent. You will then be informed of your appointment details.

After this, you will need to visit the AVC with your CNIC and pin code. The health staff at the AVC will confirm the appointment and verify the CNIC and pin code.

The vaccination staff will confirm vaccine entry in the NIMS system and a confirmation SMS will be sent.

Once vaccinated, you will have to stay for 30 minutes for monitoring. In case of a double shot vaccine, the message will be sent after seven days.

Read more: Sindh plans to buy 20m doses of coronavirus vaccine directly from China

Frontline health workers in Pakistan who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine have urged their colleagues to not be hesitant in getting the shot, saying there are no side effects.

Pakistan kicked off its vaccination drive on February 1. Currently, only frontline health workers can get vaccinated for the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine. Anyone under 18 years old or above 60 years old does not qualify.

Read NCOC's instructions to the Sindh govt on COVID-19 vaccines

So far, 27,228 frontline health workers have been vaccinated. Of them, 21,121 are from Sindh, 4,458 from Punjab, 691 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 274 from Islamabad Capital Territory, 239 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 312 from Gilgit-Baltistan and 133 from Balochistan. 

