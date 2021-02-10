Can't connect right now! retry
Katy Perry gushes over ‘the best decision’ she ever made

Grammy award winning singer Katy Perry recently shed light on her love for Daisy Dove Bloom and her impact on her life.

The singer shed light on it all during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and admitted that becoming a mother was "the best decision I ever made in my entire life."

During the course of her interview, the singer even revealed that having Daisy was a ‘conscious’ decision on her part, especially since she has always had "family, support and an incredible fiancé" by her side.

Explaining Bloom’s role during the interview Perry added, "He's done this before, he has a 10-year-old son — so as much as I was like, 'I don't need to hear all those stories,' they actually helped. It's] like, 'Oh, you've had a run of this, you know how to do this’. So he's been amazing, incredible, and we're so in love and so grateful.”

