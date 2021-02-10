Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
By
Web Desk

'Conscience clear,' says Fazlur Rehman after PM Imran Khan's horse-trading allegations

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

  • PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman responds to PM Imran Khan's allegations against him of horse-trading
  • Says his "conscience is clear"
  • Voices demanding accountability are now growing louder within the ruling party, Fazlur Rehman says

Chief of the Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should not redirect the blame for his party workers' actions to others, as he responded to the premier’s comments against him.

PM Imran Khan, earlier in the day, alleged that Fazl had made “vast amounts of money” while selling votes during the polls for the upper house of the Parliament.

The allegations came in the backdrop of a leaked video which appears to show PTI members receiving large sums of money, ahead of the 2018 Senate elections.

Video surfaces of PTI lawmakers allegedly receiving bribes before Senate elections 2018

Fazl, in response to the premier's remarks, said that his “conscience is clear”.

The PDM chief said that corruption had increased in PTI’s tenure according to Transparency International. Voices demanding accountability are now growing louder within the ruling party, he added.

“All of the state's institutions are there to serve the masses and they should perform their responsibilities in the parameteres of Constitution,” Fazlur Rehman said.

The PDM chief said that the coming days are crucial for the prime minister as the 11-party Opposition alliance eyes a long march against the government from March 26.

Also read: PM Imran Khan reacts to leaked video, says PDM wants to protect 'corruption-friendly' system 

More From Pakistan:

Hajj likely to be affected due to coronavirus once again: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Hajj likely to be affected due to coronavirus once again: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri
Autopsy shows Lahore Zoo's white tiger cubs might have died of coronavirus

Autopsy shows Lahore Zoo's white tiger cubs might have died of coronavirus
On Shafqat Mehmood's directives, IBCC releases extracurricular activities' schedule

On Shafqat Mehmood's directives, IBCC releases extracurricular activities' schedule
Karachi University issues claim list for Evening Program 2021

Karachi University issues claim list for Evening Program 2021
Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz throw weight behind govt employees protest

Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz throw weight behind govt employees protest
Families of Ali Sadpara, 2 other mountaineers missing on K2 say they will continue search

Families of Ali Sadpara, 2 other mountaineers missing on K2 say they will continue search
Shafqat Mehmood clarifies two things about Single National Curriculum

Shafqat Mehmood clarifies two things about Single National Curriculum
Naseebo Lal responds to mixed reviews on PSL 2021 anthem

Naseebo Lal responds to mixed reviews on PSL 2021 anthem
PMC increases seats for medical and dental colleges across Pakistan

PMC increases seats for medical and dental colleges across Pakistan

Vaccination of people aged 65 years and above to begin from March: Asad Umar

Vaccination of people aged 65 years and above to begin from March: Asad Umar
Opposition will cry if open balloting is not held in Senate elections: PM Imran Khan

Opposition will cry if open balloting is not held in Senate elections: PM Imran Khan
The last scene filmed with Ali Sadpara at K2

The last scene filmed with Ali Sadpara at K2

Latest

view all