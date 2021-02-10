'Conscience clear,' says Fazlur Rehman after PM Imran Khan's horse-trading allegations

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman responds to PM Imran Khan's allegations against him of horse-trading



Says his "conscience is clear"



Voices demanding accountability are now growing louder within the ruling party, Fazlur Rehman says



Chief of the Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should not redirect the blame for his party workers' actions to others, as he responded to the premier’s comments against him.



PM Imran Khan, earlier in the day, alleged that Fazl had made “vast amounts of money” while selling votes during the polls for the upper house of the Parliament.

The allegations came in the backdrop of a leaked video which appears to show PTI members receiving large sums of money, ahead of the 2018 Senate elections.

Fazl, in response to the premier's remarks, said that his “conscience is clear”.



The PDM chief said that corruption had increased in PTI’s tenure according to Transparency International. Voices demanding accountability are now growing louder within the ruling party, he added.

“All of the state's institutions are there to serve the masses and they should perform their responsibilities in the parameteres of Constitution,” Fazlur Rehman said.



The PDM chief said that the coming days are crucial for the prime minister as the 11-party Opposition alliance eyes a long march against the government from March 26.

