In pictures: Chaos in Islamabad as police fire tear gas to dispel govt employees demanding higher wages

ISLAMABAD: The capital descended into chaos on Wednesday with police arresting some government employees and forcing back others with tear gas, all of whom had gathered to demand better pay.

Thick plumes of smoke blanketed the Constitution Avenue, where the protest took place. The road contains all the landmark government buildings — the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the Prime Minister's Office, the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Library of Pakistan, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Federal Shariat Court, Cabinet Block as well as the office of the Auditor General of Pakistan.

It also contains the Parliament House, the destination that the government employees had set out for as they marched from Pakistan Secretariat.



As the determined demonstrators, which included Lady Health Workers, continued to march and started bypassing containers, police had to resort to tear gas shelling to disperse them.

Federal government employees gather to march toward the Parliament House during a protest to demand higher wages, in Islamabad on February 10, 2021. — AFP/Aamir Qureshi

