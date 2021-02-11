Harry Styles to have an awkward run-in with Olivia Wilde’s ex Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis wasn't all too thrilled when his ex-fiancée left him for British singer Harry Styles.



It looks like the Horrible Bosses star might be preparing himself for an unpleasant run-in with his former partner’s current lover.

A source told The Sun that the former One Direction member is heading to the same studio for his next project with Emma Corrin, where Sudeikis is based for his Apple TV sitcom, Ted Lasso.

“Harry is appearing in ‘My Policeman.’ It’s a big production backed by Amazon based on a very successful book, so there are high hopes for it,” said the insider.

“But the filming process could prove pretty awkward because bosses are trying to secure studio space at the same complex where Olivia’s ex Jason is working too,” the source continued.

“If both are sharing a studio complex, there’s a real possibility for a very awkward encounter. It’s the sort of thing that sounds like a film plot in itself. You almost couldn’t write it,” added the insider.