The combo shows Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian super star Dilip Kumar.

PESHAWAR: The nephew of Indian superstar Dilip Kumar has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for preserving the ancestral home in Peshawar.



Fawad Ishaq, who is based in Peshawar, said the Bollywood superstar has always loved the city and used to share his memories about his childhood and last visit to Pakistan.

Here’s the complete interview: