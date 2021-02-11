Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Feb 11 2021
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

UK does not shelter or harbour anyone, says MP amid Nawaz's extradition queries

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Minister of State for South Asia Lord Tariq Ahmad. — Wikipedia/File

LONDON: The United Kingdom has said that there is no extradition treaty signed with Pakistan and the British government does not “shelter” or “harbour” anyone.

UK's Minister for South Asia and the Commonwealth stated this in a letter written to East Ham’s Labour MP Stephen Timms — who had written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Office on 16 December to ask whether any arrangements were made to send back Nawaz Sharif.

Timms had forwarded a letter of his British Pakistani constituent Khalid Lodhi to the UK government's headquarters.

Minister of State for South Asia Lord Tariq Ahmad, replying to Timms, noted that a charter flight to Pakistan had departed from the UK on December 2020, with 18 people aboard.

It is pertinent to mention here that Geo.tv had reported that Pakistani authorities had rejected the flight, however, the UK issued a legal action threat, after which it was allowed to land in the country.

The state minister, mentioning that he was unable to comment on individual cases — Nawaz Sharif's extradition — but assured that the "UK government does not ‘shelter’ or ‘harbour’ anyone."

“This means through which to seek formal UK Government assistance regarding the return of individuals to Pakistan is through the formal extradition process [sic]."

"The UK and Pakistan do not currently have an extradition treaty. Extraditions are still possible and have taken place, however, and if any extradition request were to be submitted through proper channels, it would be considered in line with the UK law," Ahmad said.

The minister noted that officials from the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office had recently responded directly to Khalid Lodhi’s letter.

The FCO’s Pakistan section had said: “We are aware that Mr Sharif is in the UK. The UK law sets out clearly and publicly what the Government can and cannot do on immigration matters, we act strictly in accordance with the rules on all sides. Mr Sharif’s status under Pakistani laws is a matter for the Pakistan government and legal system. As such, the non-bailable arrest warrants which have been served by the Pakistan High Commission in London have no legal bearing on his current status in the UK. The UK police cannot arrest someone in the UK on the basis of non-UK court orders.”

“Pakistan and Britain do not have an extradition treaty. However, extraditions are still possible and have taken place. If an extradition request were to be submitted through proper channels it would be considered in line with the UK laws," the letter added.

Speaking to Geo.tv, Lodhi said that he had penned a letter to UK Home Minister Priti Patel and informed her of Sharif's status. In the letter, he mentioned that the ex-premier had been “convicted in Pakistan”, had “absconded” and should be sent back “immediately”.

Lodhi's letter said that Nawaz came to London for his medical treatment and has now stayed in the UK for more than a year and the UK government should send him back to Pakistan.

Moreover, he said that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had declared Nawaz a proclaimed offender in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

It is pertinent to mention here that after Timms wrote to 10 Downing Street, over a dozen Pakistanis from his constituency had signed a petition protesting that the MP should not get involved in Pakistani politics and that Nawaz had genuine reasons to stay in London.

The MP told this reporter that he only passed on his constituent’s letter to PM Boris Johnson and the letter didn’t carry his personal views.

More From World:

BBC World News prohibited from airing in China

BBC World News prohibited from airing in China
PTI wants transparency despite govt standing to gain from secret balloting: PM Imran Khan

PTI wants transparency despite govt standing to gain from secret balloting: PM Imran Khan
India tells US social media companies to abide by country's laws

India tells US social media companies to abide by country's laws
Porsche Pakistan denies car fraud allegations by Lahore customer

Porsche Pakistan denies car fraud allegations by Lahore customer
Rockets fired by terrorists from Afghanistan martyr one child, injure 7 others: ISPR

Rockets fired by terrorists from Afghanistan martyr one child, injure 7 others: ISPR
Military's top brass reviews country's coronavirus situation, lauds NCOC

Military's top brass reviews country's coronavirus situation, lauds NCOC
'Fake news': Maulana Tariq Jameel says he did not criticise PM Imran Khan

'Fake news': Maulana Tariq Jameel says he did not criticise PM Imran Khan
Committee formed to probe PTI members' 'vote buying' in 2018 Senate polls

Committee formed to probe PTI members' 'vote buying' in 2018 Senate polls
Dilip Kumar's nephew thankful to PM Imran Khan for preserving Indian legend's ancestral home

Dilip Kumar's nephew thankful to PM Imran Khan for preserving Indian legend's ancestral home
Pakistan successfully test fires Babur Cruise Missile capable of engaging targets at land and sea

Pakistan successfully test fires Babur Cruise Missile capable of engaging targets at land and sea
Pakistan to allow private firms to import coronavirus vaccine, exempt from price caps

Pakistan to allow private firms to import coronavirus vaccine, exempt from price caps
Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest summit

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest summit

Latest

view all