Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

Pakistan achieves fastest internet data rate in first 5G test

By
OCOur Correspondent

Friday Feb 12, 2021

  • IT Minister Amin ul Haque says 5G technology will enable an emerging technological environment 
  • 5G test carried out by PTCL
  • The 5G trial was conducted in a limited environment on a non-commercial basis

KARACHI: Pakistan achieved its fastest internet data rate with download speed reaching 1.685 gigabits per second during a 5G trial, IT Minister Aminul Haque announced Thursday.

The minister reported that 5G technology will enable an emerging technological environment in the country conducive to economic prosperity.

“I believe that communication plays a major role in the social economic development and uplift of the financial inclusion of the country,” Haque said during a ceremony.

Read more: Telecom sector's tax contribution increased by 129% in FY20: PTA

The test was carried out by the PTCL Group, one of the country’s largest telecom groups, at a ceremony held at the PTCL Headquarters. The 5G trial was conducted in a limited environment on a non-commercial basis.

The participants were given an overview of the live 5G usage scenarios covering remote surgery and cloud gaming. They were also given an overview of the anticipated 5G technology applications.

It was told that once the ecosystem is developed, doctors will be able to conduct surgeries remotely in far-flung areas. Thus, it will create new social and economic development opportunities that will make the dream of 'Digital Pakistan' a reality.

Read more: 900,000 hacking incidents occur daily in Pakistan, says IT minister

“PTCL Group’s successful 5G trial today is a major step that will pave the way towards digitalisation of Pakistan. This technology will open new avenues in many fields such as education, health, security and communication that will have a positive social and economic impact for our country,” IT and Telecommunication Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui said.

More From Sci-Tech:

After PM Imran Khan's go ahead, construction of Islamabad's Leh Expressway starts today

After PM Imran Khan's go ahead, construction of Islamabad's Leh Expressway starts today

Watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 highlights

Watch Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 highlights
Pakistan records 44% increase in car sales in January

Pakistan records 44% increase in car sales in January
Justice Qazi Faez Isa can’t hear cases about PM: Supreme Court

Justice Qazi Faez Isa can’t hear cases about PM: Supreme Court
UK does not shelter or harbour anyone, says MP amid Nawaz's extradition queries

UK does not shelter or harbour anyone, says MP amid Nawaz's extradition queries
PTI wants transparency despite govt standing to gain from secret balloting: PM Imran Khan

PTI wants transparency despite govt standing to gain from secret balloting: PM Imran Khan
Porsche Pakistan denies car fraud allegations by Lahore customer

Porsche Pakistan denies car fraud allegations by Lahore customer
Rockets fired by terrorists from Afghanistan martyr one child, injure 7 others: ISPR

Rockets fired by terrorists from Afghanistan martyr one child, injure 7 others: ISPR
Military's top brass reviews country's coronavirus situation, lauds NCOC

Military's top brass reviews country's coronavirus situation, lauds NCOC
'Fake news': Maulana Tariq Jameel says he did not criticise PM Imran Khan

'Fake news': Maulana Tariq Jameel says he did not criticise PM Imran Khan
Committee formed to probe PTI members' 'vote buying' in 2018 Senate polls

Committee formed to probe PTI members' 'vote buying' in 2018 Senate polls
Dilip Kumar's nephew thankful to PM Imran Khan for preserving Indian legend's ancestral home

Dilip Kumar's nephew thankful to PM Imran Khan for preserving Indian legend's ancestral home

Latest

view all