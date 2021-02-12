Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift releases new version of ‘Love Story’ ahead of 'Fearless' album

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Taylor Swift releases new version of ‘Love Story’ ahead of Fearless album

Taylor Swift has released new version of Love Story (Taylor’s Version) on Friday ahead of her Fearless album that will be coming out soon.

The Back to December singer took to Instagram and announced the release of new version of the Love Story ahead of her fully re-recorded album Fearless.

She wrote, “My new version of Love Story (Taylor’s Version) is out now” followed by heart emoticons.

Taylor further said, “Get it instantly when you pre-order Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”.

In her previous Instagram post, the singer said, “I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon.”

“It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight,” she further said.

More From Entertainment:

Turkish actor thanks PM Imran Khan for promoting teachings of Ibn Arabi

Turkish actor thanks PM Imran Khan for promoting teachings of Ibn Arabi
Courteney Cox reveals Jennifer Aniston’s adorable nickname in birthday tribute

Courteney Cox reveals Jennifer Aniston’s adorable nickname in birthday tribute
Justin Theroux still loves his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux still loves his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston
Kendall Jenner spotted enjoying dinner with two mystery men in Los Angeles

Kendall Jenner spotted enjoying dinner with two mystery men in Los Angeles
Blake Shelton says can't imagine life without fiancee Gwen Stefani’s sons

Blake Shelton says can't imagine life without fiancee Gwen Stefani’s sons
Social media star Dazharia Shaffer dies after sharing 'Last post'

Social media star Dazharia Shaffer dies after sharing 'Last post'
Jay-Z, The Go-Gos among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Jay-Z, The Go-Gos among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Sarmad Khoosat's film 'Zindagi Tamasha' drops out of Oscars race

Sarmad Khoosat's film 'Zindagi Tamasha' drops out of Oscars race

Beyonce sizzles in her new photoshoot

Beyonce sizzles in her new photoshoot
Akcent frontman Adrian Sina flaunts a Pakistani kurta at Europe music fest

Akcent frontman Adrian Sina flaunts a Pakistani kurta at Europe music fest
Jim Parsons almost lost out on the opportunity to play the iconic Sheldon Cooper

Jim Parsons almost lost out on the opportunity to play the iconic Sheldon Cooper

Jennifer Aniston receives love from Reese Witherspoon as she rings in 52nd birthday

Jennifer Aniston receives love from Reese Witherspoon as she rings in 52nd birthday

Latest

view all