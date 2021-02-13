Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Mariah Carey sings 2005 hit song ‘We Belong Together’ as Valentine's Day gift for fans

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

Pop singer Mariah Carey has wished a Happy Valentine's Day to her music fans with a special present for them ahead of the love-infused occasion. She has redone her 2005 hit, ‘We Belong Together’ - 15 years after the hit song's initial release.

On February 12, the singer shared a new version of "We Belong Together" on her Instagram with a caption of "Happy early Valentine's Day!". The video, dubbed “Mimi’s Late Night Valentine’s Mix,” sounds equally punchy and soul-stirring as the original classic track.


She remarked, "Hope you like the new rendition of 'We Belong Together' that I performed today on @livekellyandryan after a late night jam session with my band! Believe it or not, we actually recorded a 7 minute [sic] version of this song thinking of putting it out for the lambily!"

In her live mix video, the pop star is seen singing her heart out along with her three band members. Clad in a black ensemble, she is seen lending her beautiful voice to the song- rendering it a priceless gift for the music lovers.

Taking to microblogging website, Carey said she made the version of the classic number for a Valentine’s Day episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, that was aired on February 12th. However, she went on to say that she also recorded a seven-minute version which may be released as a treat for her fans.


More From Entertainment:

Former Miss Lady Liberty Rebecca Landrith identified as woman found dead in Pennsylvania

Former Miss Lady Liberty Rebecca Landrith identified as woman found dead in Pennsylvania

Zack Snyder Justice League's teaser: Superman gets more power

Zack Snyder Justice League's teaser: Superman gets more power
Kate Middleton 'saved' Prince William from 'dysfunctional' life

Kate Middleton 'saved' Prince William from 'dysfunctional' life
Prince Harry 'distraught' over losing military titles as Queen makes it 'clearly' known

Prince Harry 'distraught' over losing military titles as Queen makes it 'clearly' known
Zendaya reminisces over her journey towards self-discovery

Zendaya reminisces over her journey towards self-discovery
Stephen King thinks 'Big Sky' featuring 'Vikings' Lagertha likely to win Emmy

Stephen King thinks 'Big Sky' featuring 'Vikings' Lagertha likely to win Emmy

Princess Eugenie spotted leaving hospital with son

Princess Eugenie spotted leaving hospital with son
PSL anthem: Hadiqa Kiani demands an 'end to needless hate'

PSL anthem: Hadiqa Kiani demands an 'end to needless hate'
'Grey’s Anatomy' coming to an end? Jesse Williams spills the beans

'Grey’s Anatomy' coming to an end? Jesse Williams spills the beans
Britney Spears' dad plea to be sole conservator dismissed by judge

Britney Spears' dad plea to be sole conservator dismissed by judge

Meghan Markle will drive 'attention away from the Queen' on UK visit: expert

Meghan Markle will drive 'attention away from the Queen' on UK visit: expert

Buckingham Palace 'relieved' Meghan Markle won privacy case against UK tabloid

Buckingham Palace 'relieved' Meghan Markle won privacy case against UK tabloid

Latest

view all