Five-year term insufficient for big development projects: PM Imran Khan

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the five-year constitutional term was insufficient to plan big development projects as such schemes need continuity of policies.
The prime minister made these remarks while launching the countrywide spring tree plantation drive in the Miyawaki Urban Forest at Jilani Park in the provincial capital.
PM Imran was in Lahore on a day-long visit during which he also reviewed the political situation in the country’s largest province amid the upcoming Senate polls and chaired different meetings related to providing relief to the masses.
Speaking at the launching ceremony, he said that in a parliamentary democracy, elections were held every five years due to which big development projects could not be planned and added, “bringing about such magical change in five years was not possible in any part of the world”.
The premier said no country could secure a prosperous future by making planning for five years but rather long-term projects were needed for national development and prosperity. He also directed for swift completion of relief projects in Punjab.
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called on PM Imran Khan and discussed the overall national political situation, party matters and a strategy to win the Senate elections.
Buzdar said the dream of new Pakistan was materializing under the leadership of the prime minister.
“Good times are knocking at our doors and Pakistan is heading towards its destination. The new Pakistan will charge ahead leaving the opponents far behind like always.”
He said former rulers spared no effort to damage Pakistan by ruining its economy.