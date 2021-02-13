Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Feb 13 2021
By
Web Desk

'#PawriHoriHai' influencer Dananeer Mobeen overwhelmed after video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

  • Influencer Dananeer Mobeen tells fans she is so happy they are enjoying her video "so so" much
  • Indian composer Yashraj Mukhate has also turned #PawriHoriHai into a catchy number
  • The viral video has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter for two days now

KARACHI: Dananeer Mobeen, the woman in the “#PawriHoriHai” video, has spoken on the “crazy” response she got on social media, saying she is overwhelmed and having fun over the recreations of her video.

She thanked her fans and followers on Instagram Friday after Indian music composer Yashraj Mukhate recreated her video.

“Very overwhelmed right now..it’s crazy…I am so happy that you are enjoying this video so so much,” Mobeen said in her video message.

“I think at this point the only thing that matters to me is that everyone is enjoying this thing and I’m having fun looking at you guys enjoying this trend and this song.. its recreations.”

Read more: Celebrities recreate viral video of teenage influencer

“I am lost for words...but..overwhelmed and super excited and grateful and humble,” she said.

Yashraj Mukhate recreates viral song

After taking Pakistani social media by storm, the trend #PawriHoriHai (parrrty ho rahi hai) has gone across the border and to everyone's delight, it has turned into a catchy song.

Yashraj Mukhate, who is popular for turning viral videos and clips from TV shows and movies into upbeat, funny songs, has also turned #PawriHoriHai into a catchy number.

“From today, I am not going to party, but I will 'pawri' because party won't be as fun as pawri," Mukhate wrote in Roman Urdu on Instagram.


He also thanked people for suggesting the video to him and also gave a big shoutout to the "pawri girl" Dananeer Mobeen.

Within a few hours of going live on Instagram, Mukhate's video amassed more than 1.4 million views, 530,000-plus likes, and close to 9,000 comments.

‘#PawriHoriHai takes internet by storm’

Earlier this week, the young influencer's video had gone viral and had been re-shared thousands of times across social media platforms like Twitter.

"Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], she could be seen saying in the video.

The viral video has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan launches urban forestry in Lahore based on Japan's Miyawaki technique

PM Imran Khan launches urban forestry in Lahore based on Japan's Miyawaki technique
Jamaat-e-Islami announces Senate election candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Jamaat-e-Islami announces Senate election candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
ECP extends date to file nomination papers for Senate polls till February 15

ECP extends date to file nomination papers for Senate polls till February 15
Punjab police squad to make debut in Pakistan Day parade

Punjab police squad to make debut in Pakistan Day parade
Haripur woman killed as 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Pakistan

Haripur woman killed as 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Pakistan
Pakistan reports highest incidence of violence against women at peak of coronavirus pandemic in 2020

Pakistan reports highest incidence of violence against women at peak of coronavirus pandemic in 2020
Five-year term insufficient for big development projects: PM Imran Khan

Five-year term insufficient for big development projects: PM Imran Khan
India's Yashraj Mukhate recreates viral '#PawriHoriHai' as a hilarious song

India's Yashraj Mukhate recreates viral '#PawriHoriHai' as a hilarious song
Nation prays, stands in solidarity as earthquake strikes several Pakistan cities

Nation prays, stands in solidarity as earthquake strikes several Pakistan cities
Rajab moon not sighted in Pakistan

Rajab moon not sighted in Pakistan
6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan

6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
IHC dismisses petition against appointment of Justice Saeed as head of Broadsheet probe committee

IHC dismisses petition against appointment of Justice Saeed as head of Broadsheet probe committee

Latest

view all