'Parrrty horahi hai': Celebrities recreate viral video of teenage influencer

Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], goes a young influencer in a video that has been re-shared thousands of times across social media platforms like Twitter.

The viral video has now been recreated too with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter.

Celebrities like former cricketer Wasim Akram and actor Saba Qamar did a recreation of it as well.

Here are some of the hilarious responses to the viral meme


