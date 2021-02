Syra Yousuf, Atif Aslam team up for upcoming ‘Raat’ music video

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has just announced a musical collaboration with Pakistani model Syra Yousuf for Raat and fans are excited to see the melody collaboration drop.

As of now only a trailer has been released but Raat’s soulful melody has already begun to tug at the heartstrings of fans.

Atif Alsam himself has taken to Twitter to showcase a tiny teaser for the upcoming piece and its coming soon to YouTube.

Check it out below: