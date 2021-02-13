Princess Eugenie brings newborn son home to Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie brought her little bundle of joy to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Jack Brooksbank earlier this week.



The royal princess was seen getting released from the hospital on Friday, and much to everyone's surprise, has now brought her little bundle of joy to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage.

The family of three left London's Portland Hospital, where Eugenie gave birth on Tuesday. Archie was also born at the same hospital in May 2019.

Eugenie's move has taken many aback as she had earlier moved out of the Sussexes' residence, after only six weeks of living there.

However, it is said that Eugenie will raise her kid at the Windsor home of Meghan and Harry for good.

The cottage is close to Royal Lodge, where Eugenie's mom, Sarah Ferguson, and dad, Prince Andrew, live, and is only a short walk from Buckingham Palace.