Prince Philip sees Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal exit as 'failure'

While Prince Philip had "profound respect" for the royal family and his duty, Prince Harry’s decision to part ways with the very thing his grandfather adores left a bad taste in his mouth.

According to a royal author, the Duke of Edinburgh never second guessed his loyalties nor let "personal fulfillment" cloud his judgement.

"Prince Philip always had a profound respect for the Royal Family," the author told The Telegraph.

"Duty was everything. He didn’t think, ‘Is this appropriate for me?’ He didn’t over-analyse."

"This idea that you should also have personal fulfilment was not something he would have considered. It’s a different generation."

While Prince Philip was very close to Prince Harry, the latter's decision with wife Meghan Markle to step down from the monarchy did not sit well with him.

The biographer, in fact, states that he sees his departure as failure from his grandson.

"He adores him and sees a lot of himself in him. The fact that this is Harry’s wife will not have helped.

"He will definitely see their decision to move abroad as a dereliction of duty."