‘Pawri ho rai hai’ girl finally addresses her viral fame

The ‘Pawri ho rai hai’ girl has officially come forward to detail her excitement over her fame and its impact on meme culture.

According to Irfanistan she began by saying, “I think you all know me by my viral video “Pawri ho rai hai” (We’re having a party). When I uploaded this video I had no idea it would blow up this way. I only had one intention behind it all and that was to make people have fun, laugh and have fun.”

“I had not planned anything, it’s just that me and my friends had gone to Nathia Gali for some banter with music and had some fun. At that time I just pulled out my phone, made a video and the rest is in front of you.”

"The response has been so overwhelmingly positive and have been coming from every corner of the country. The recreations are so endearing and creative that I love them all.” Plus “We all have to admit that Pakistani’s are very creative when it comes to memes and meme culture.”



During the course of her interview Dana detailed her mom’s excitement over it all and added, “What made my mom go over the moon was when big names in the industry started recreating it.”

In a concluding statement she added, “During a time like this, when the world is filled with tension and polarization, my video has come in like a breath of fresh air and I’m really really happy.”