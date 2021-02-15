How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honoured Diana with pregnancy announcement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honoured Diana with pregnancy announcement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honoured Princess Diana with their pregnancy announcement on Valentine's Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave a nod to the late Princess of Wales as they made announcement about expecting their second child.

This was revealed by Royal Editor at Large at Harper’s Bazaar, Omid Scobie as he pointed out the subtle tribute the pair paid to Diana who also announced her second pregnancy [with Prince Harry] on Valentine’s Day, exactly 37 years ago.

Scobie posted a newspaper clipping from February 14, 1984, and wrote: "A touching tribute announcing for the Sussexes to announce their exciting news on #ValentinesDay It was exactly 37 years ago that Princess Diana shared with the world that she was pregnant with Prince Harry."



