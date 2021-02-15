Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 15 2021
By
Web Desk

3.9-magnitude earthquake hits Swat

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 15, 2021

A file photo of the Richter's scale.
  • 3.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Swat
  • Hindu Kush mountain range was the epicentre, says Seismological Centre
  • Tremors felt days after a powerful earthquake struck several Pakistan cities

Earthquake tremors measuring 3.9 on the Richter's scale were felt in Swat on Monday, days after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan.

According to Seismological Centre, the Hindu Kush mountain range was the epicentre of the quake. The tremors were felt in Mingora city and nearby areas.

In the earthquake that hit several cities of Pakistan on Friday night, a woman died in Haripur's Khanpur village. Tajikistan's Murghab city was the epicentre.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Mardan, North Waziristan, Swat, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Lahore, while also jolting Killa Abdullah, Pishin, Toba Achakzai, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Dir, and Chitral.

Read more: Haripur woman killed as 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Pakistan

According to the Seismological Centre, the depth of the earthquake was measured at 80km. Citizens have been advised to be careful as aftershocks of the earthquake are expected.

The map shows region where the 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck on February 13, 2021. — National Seismic Monitoring Centre/File

Such a high-intensity earthquake jolted Pakistan after 1.5 years, and during the previous incident, Azad Jammu and Kashmir suffered significant damages.

In Mardan and Dir, four women fell unconscious, while one woman was reported injured in Mansehra, say Rescue 1122 officials.

At the time of the earthquake, the woman from Haripur ran in fear and fell and died in the courtyard of her house, the rescue officials said.

As per the report of all DCs and the Disaster Response Force, no damage or loss of life has been reported so far.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi University teachers protest after IBA students allegedly rough up faculty member

Karachi University teachers protest after IBA students allegedly rough up faculty member
Will live in Pakistan, won't go abroad, vows Maryam Nawaz

Will live in Pakistan, won't go abroad, vows Maryam Nawaz
Muhammad Ali Sadpara – the snow leopard

Muhammad Ali Sadpara – the snow leopard
Three-dose Chinese vaccine for COVID-19 gets approval for human trials in Pakistan

Three-dose Chinese vaccine for COVID-19 gets approval for human trials in Pakistan
Pakistani student tops ACCA exam with highest score

Pakistani student tops ACCA exam with highest score
PM Imran Khan calls emergency meeting to address controversy over Senate tickets

PM Imran Khan calls emergency meeting to address controversy over Senate tickets
Federal government won't be increasing salaries of employees from 18 departments

Federal government won't be increasing salaries of employees from 18 departments
Punjab's education minister tests COVID-19 positive

Punjab's education minister tests COVID-19 positive
Watch: Usman Buzdar wows Cholistan Jeep Rally with driving skills

Watch: Usman Buzdar wows Cholistan Jeep Rally with driving skills
Pakistan records remittances over $2b for eighth consecutive month

Pakistan records remittances over $2b for eighth consecutive month
Kite flying violations going unchecked worries Rawalpindi residents

Kite flying violations going unchecked worries Rawalpindi residents

Fawad Chaudhry asks top court to take notice of Sindh CM's statement on winning Senate seats

Fawad Chaudhry asks top court to take notice of Sindh CM's statement on winning Senate seats

Latest

view all