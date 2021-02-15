3.9-magnitude earthquake hits Swat

A file photo of the Richter's scale.

3.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Swat

Hindu Kush mountain range was the epicentre, says Seismological Centre

Tremors felt days after a powerful earthquake struck several Pakistan cities

Earthquake tremors measuring 3.9 on the Richter's scale were felt in Swat on Monday, days after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan.

According to Seismological Centre, the Hindu Kush mountain range was the epicentre of the quake. The tremors were felt in Mingora city and nearby areas.

In the earthquake that hit several cities of Pakistan on Friday night, a woman died in Haripur's Khanpur village. Tajikistan's Murghab city was the epicentre.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Mardan, North Waziristan, Swat, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Lahore, while also jolting Killa Abdullah, Pishin, Toba Achakzai, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Dir, and Chitral.

According to the Seismological Centre, the depth of the earthquake was measured at 80km. Citizens have been advised to be careful as aftershocks of the earthquake are expected.

The map shows region where the 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck on February 13, 2021. — National Seismic Monitoring Centre/File

Such a high-intensity earthquake jolted Pakistan after 1.5 years, and during the previous incident, Azad Jammu and Kashmir suffered significant damages.

In Mardan and Dir, four women fell unconscious, while one woman was reported injured in Mansehra, say Rescue 1122 officials.

At the time of the earthquake, the woman from Haripur ran in fear and fell and died in the courtyard of her house, the rescue officials said.



As per the report of all DCs and the Disaster Response Force, no damage or loss of life has been reported so far.