pakistan
Friday Feb 12 2021
6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan

Friday Feb 12, 2021

  • The epicentre was recorded in a Tajikistan city
  • Intensity recorded at 6.4 magnitude on Richter's scale
  • Depth of measured at 80km into the ground

Earthquake tremors of 6.4 magnitude were felt across several cities in Pakistan at 10:02pm late Friday night, with its epicentre in a Tajikistan city.

Moreover, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Mardan, North Waziristan, Swat, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Lahore.

The tremors were also felt in Killa Abdullah, Pishin, Toba Achakzai, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Dir, and Chitral.

According to the Seismological Center, the depth of the earthquake was measured at 80km into the ground. Citizens have been advised to remain careful as the aftershocks of the earthquake were expected.

It is pertinent to mention here that such a high-intensity earthquake jolted Pakistan after 1.5 years, and during the previous incident, Azad Jammu and Kashmir suffered a lot.

Meanwhile, Rescue Punjab, speaking to Geo News, said that despite such a high-intensity earthquake, no reports of an earthquake-related death have been reported.

Similarly, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rescue officials said that citizens could call 1700 to inform the authorities of any losses. However, no life losses had been reported in the province, but causalities took place.

Responding to the development, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz prayed for the people's safety and "hoped" that everyone was safe.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis also prayed for everyone's safety.

Meanwhile, in India, an earthquake of 6.1-magnitude struck Punjab at 10:34pm on Friday, sending tremors across north India, including Delhi-and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

However, there was no immediate report of loss of lives or casualties.


More to follow...

