PTI's Senate candidate from Balochistan was earlier suspended from party: report

ISLAMABAD: The controversy surrounding the ruling PTI's ticket for Balochistan ahead of the upcoming Senate elections has become even more complicated after it emerged Monday that the latest candidate's party membership had been earlier suspended.

As reported by Geo Urdu, The PTI parliamentary board had first handed the ticket to Abdul Qadir but the party's decision received flak from its local leaders, leading it to reverse its move and select Syed Zahoor Agha instead.

A construction business tycoon, Abdul Qadir "wholeheartedly" accepted the PTI's decision of retracting the Senate ticket from him and vowed that he would even "sacrifice his life" for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The MPA revealed that he participated in the ruling party's rallies in 2012 and 2013 but refuted claims during an interview with Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan" that he was a member of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

After the ticket was awarded to Agha, it now turned out that his membership in the PTI had been suspended earlier after he was served a show-cause notice following a sit-in at Bani Gala.



However, the PTI regime's latest candidate has refused to speak about his stance on the matter but submitted his nomination papers for the Senate elections.



On the other hand, Qadir submitted his nomination papers for the Senate election as an independent candidate after the PTI withdrew his ticket.