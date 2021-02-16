Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker make relationship Instagram official

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021
Supermodel Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker have taken their relationship to the next level.
Taking to her Instagram Story, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a playful picture of her with her man on Valentine's Day.
The adorable photo showcases Devin laying on top of the model, who could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear.
While she did not caption the photo, she included a simple white heart.
The two were first spotted together in Arizona in April 2020 which was followed by a get together in Los Angeles over Memorial Day weekend.
Take a look: