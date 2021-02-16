6 in 10 Pakistanis believe PTI-led govt will complete 5 years: Gallup survey

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021
At least six out of every 10 Pakistanis believe that the incumbent government will complete its five-year constitutional term, a survey has revealed.
According to the survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan, the results of which were shared on Tuesday, 63% of Pakistanis believe that PTI will remain in power for the full duration of its tenure.
The other 17% said that PTI would not be able to stay the full term the government would fail to accomplish its set goals.
About 20% of those who participated in the survey said they could not comment at this time.
Moreover, 30% of the participants were of the view that the government should focus on controlling inflation for the rest of its tenure.
Similarly, 20% wanted the government to focus on employment, 18% curbing corruption, 12% opted for ending inequality and focusing on health, while 8% spoke of other issues.
Read more: Gallup Pakistan survey reveals 91% of respondents worried about Karachi's sanitation situation
The survey revealed that 6 out of every 10 participants — 62% — wanted the Opposition to halt its public rallies amid the coronavirus situation, 18% think it should continue its activities, and 20% did not answer the question.
More than a thousand people were surveyed from the four provinces of the country, from December 24, 2020, to January 15, 2021.