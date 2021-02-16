Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
6 in 10 Pakistanis believe PTI-led govt will complete 5 years: Gallup survey

  • 63% of Pakistanis believe that the PTI government will complete its tenure, reveals survey by Gallup Pakistan.
  • 30% are of the view that government should focus on controlling inflation for the rest of its tenure
  • Survey reveals that 6 out of 10 participants wanted Opposition to halt its public rallies amid coronavirus situation

At least six out of every 10 Pakistanis believe that the incumbent government will complete its five-year constitutional term, a survey has revealed.

According to the survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan, the results of which were shared on Tuesday, 63% of Pakistanis believe that PTI will remain in power for the full duration of its tenure.

The other 17% said that PTI would not be able to stay the full term the government would fail to accomplish its set goals.

About 20% of those who participated in the survey said they could not comment at this time.

Moreover, 30% of the participants were of the view that the government should focus on controlling inflation for the rest of its tenure.

Similarly, 20% wanted the government to focus on employment, 18% curbing corruption, 12% opted for ending inequality and focusing on health, while 8% spoke of other issues.

Read more: Gallup Pakistan survey reveals 91% of respondents worried about Karachi's sanitation situation

The survey revealed that 6 out of every 10 participants — 62% — wanted the Opposition to halt its public rallies amid the coronavirus situation, 18% think it should continue its activities, and 20% did not answer the question.

More than a thousand people were surveyed from the four provinces of the country, from December 24, 2020, to January 15, 2021.

