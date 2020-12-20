Gallup Pakistan survey reveals 91% of respondents worried about Karachi's sanitation situation

About 81% expressed concern over the rising crime rate.

92% of respondents deem Karachi ‘favorable’ for a living.



17% said the sea view was their favourite place in the city.



A survey conducted by leading public opinion group Gallup Pakistan revealed that about 91% of Karachiites have expressed serious concerns over the poor sanitation situation of the city.



According to the survey, the most displeasing factor about the city is the inadequate garbage disposal/ littering (32%) all over the city. Whereas, 27% opined that the biggest challenge faced by the city is the contaminated water supply.

Photo Courtesy: Gallup Pakistan.

On the other hand, about 81% expressed concern over the rising crime rate, and 8 out of 10 citizens, which constitutes 82% of the respondents, have shared that they felt safe in their neighborhood during the day. However, 18% said they were unsafe, 63% said they were safe and 37% said they were unsafe at night.



Photo Courtesy: Gallup Pakistan.

Regarding the quality of life in Karachi, 92% of respondents deem Karachi ‘favourable’ for living but are ‘dissatisfied’ with the cleanliness situation in the city (91%) and feel ‘unsafe’ due to the rate of violent crimes (60%) in the city.



Despite all the problems, 92% of citizens said the city of lights was the best place to live, while 17% said the sea view was their most likeable aspect of the city.



Photo Courtesy: Gallup Pakistan.

As per survey results, 43% of the respondents did not cast a vote in the last local body election.

Moreover, 36% are of the opinion that they will not cast their vote in the next general elections.

Photo Courtesy: Gallup Pakistan.

Interestingly, nearly two in five of the respondents know who the mayor of Karachi is, whereas 33% did not respond.

Photo Courtesy: Gallup Pakistan.

When asked about their favourite news channel, nearly two in five of the respondents claim ‘GEO News’ as their favourite one.

Photo Courtesy: Gallup survey.



