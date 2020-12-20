Gallup Pakistan survey reveals 91% of respondents worried about Karachi's sanitation situation

Sunday Dec 20, 2020
A survey conducted by leading public opinion group Gallup Pakistan revealed that about 91% of Karachiites have expressed serious concerns over the poor sanitation situation of the city.
According to the survey, the most displeasing factor about the city is the inadequate garbage disposal/ littering (32%) all over the city. Whereas, 27% opined that the biggest challenge faced by the city is the contaminated water supply.
On the other hand, about 81% expressed concern over the rising crime rate, and 8 out of 10 citizens, which constitutes 82% of the respondents, have shared that they felt safe in their neighborhood during the day. However, 18% said they were unsafe, 63% said they were safe and 37% said they were unsafe at night.
Regarding the quality of life in Karachi, 92% of respondents deem Karachi ‘favourable’ for living but are ‘dissatisfied’ with the cleanliness situation in the city (91%) and feel ‘unsafe’ due to the rate of violent crimes (60%) in the city.
Despite all the problems, 92% of citizens said the city of lights was the best place to live, while 17% said the sea view was their most likeable aspect of the city.
As per survey results, 43% of the respondents did not cast a vote in the last local body election.
Moreover, 36% are of the opinion that they will not cast their vote in the next general elections.
Interestingly, nearly two in five of the respondents know who the mayor of Karachi is, whereas 33% did not respond.
When asked about their favourite news channel, nearly two in five of the respondents claim ‘GEO News’ as their favourite one.